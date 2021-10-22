Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

RVMD has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

RVMD stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after purchasing an additional 136,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 27,583 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 768.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

