Revomon (REVO) Trading Up 50.4% This Week

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and approximately $484,072.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revomon has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00071825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00071741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00103578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,283.37 or 1.00030725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.00 or 0.06458665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00021864 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.