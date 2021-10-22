REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 494.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in REX American Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in REX American Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 37.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

REX opened at $85.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.09.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $195.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

