Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

OTCMKTS RXEEY remained flat at $$21.46 on Friday. 60 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. Rexel has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

