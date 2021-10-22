Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) VP Kathleen Mcnally Sells 7,886 Shares of Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 7,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $92,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.29 million, a P/E ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

