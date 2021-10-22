Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,240 ($68.46).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,737 ($61.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.70 billion and a PE ratio of 5.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,192.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,740.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total value of £252.75 ($330.22). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

