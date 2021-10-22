Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.370-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $111.60. 14,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,423. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $111.10. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

