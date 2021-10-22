Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 4,502 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lantheus stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lantheus by 112.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,511 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,011 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lantheus by 101.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,914 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $28,500,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $13,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

