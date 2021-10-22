Robert W. Baird Boosts Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $60.00

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of G opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,917,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,589,000 after buying an additional 253,101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 9.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

