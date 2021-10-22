Robert W. Baird Raises Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $250.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

CSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Shares of CSL opened at $219.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $119.68 and a 1-year high of $219.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.11.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

