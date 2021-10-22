Robust Token (RBT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $46,225.00

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $46,225.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for $42.97 or 0.00070666 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00071910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00073924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00109074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,919.06 or 1.00194399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.56 or 0.06507405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022581 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,546 coins and its circulating supply is 34,996 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

