Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up to $28.14

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.14, but opened at $30.10. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 3,503 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.72.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 447,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
