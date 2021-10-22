Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up to $28.14

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.14, but opened at $30.10. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 3,503 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 447,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

