Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) & Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Financial Comparison

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

32.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Enphase Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million $0.04 180.00 Enphase Energy $774.42 million 31.26 $133.99 million $1.14 157.72

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Enphase Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockley Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% Enphase Energy 17.28% 42.16% 14.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rockley Photonics and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Enphase Energy 0 10 20 0 2.67

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 139.58%. Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $184.49, suggesting a potential upside of 2.61%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Rockley Photonics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

