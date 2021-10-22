Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 1,350 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 53.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,577,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after buying an additional 457,783 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $62.06. 6,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

