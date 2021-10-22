Rodgers Brothers Inc. Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,017,000 after acquiring an additional 57,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.13. 7,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.33.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

