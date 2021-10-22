Rodgers Brothers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.8% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 42.7% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,220,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $68,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,650 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 281,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 122,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,763,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $220.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

