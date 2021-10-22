Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 11,950 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 1.3% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $3,246,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.5% during the second quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 35,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

