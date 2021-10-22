Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.52. 3,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,503. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

