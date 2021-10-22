Ronnie George Sells 19,312 Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £96,560 ($126,156.26).

FAN stock opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Friday. Volution Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 191.50 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 565 ($7.38). The firm has a market cap of £969.83 million and a P/E ratio of 47.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 516.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 461.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAN shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

