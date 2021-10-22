ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $17.14 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00023238 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.17 or 0.00280734 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,531,660,664 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

