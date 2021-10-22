Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.620-$3.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.080-$14.120 EPS.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $481.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.68 and a 200 day moving average of $460.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $508.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

