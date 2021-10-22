Rosenblatt Securities Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $81.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 301.90, a PEG ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

