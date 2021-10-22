Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target to SEK 530

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 540 to SEK 530 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.23. 29,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,507. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $70.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

