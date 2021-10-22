Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royal Gold by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,902 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,906,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after acquiring an additional 302,936 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 198,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 156,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,759,000 after acquiring an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $98.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.32.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

