Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RPRX. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

RPRX opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 793.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at $169,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royalty Pharma (RPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.