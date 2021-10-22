RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.52

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.52 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 126.60 ($1.65). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 69,002 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPS. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £346.89 million and a PE ratio of 59.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 0.26 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.24%.

In related news, insider John Douglas acquired 100,000 shares of RPS Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

About RPS Group (LON:RPS)

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

