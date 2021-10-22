Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.64 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RUTH shares. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. 1,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,757. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $666.65 million, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

