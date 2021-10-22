Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.25.

RHP opened at $84.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $90.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

