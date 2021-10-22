S.Finance (SFG) Hits Market Cap of $19,731.66

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, S.Finance has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a total market cap of $19,731.66 and approximately $398,113.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00208914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00103453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004272 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

