Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their market perform rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.47.
Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $41.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $98.39.
In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.
About Sage Therapeutics
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
