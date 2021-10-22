Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their market perform rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $41.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

