Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.48. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

