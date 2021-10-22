Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wound Management Technologies Inc. develops and markets wound care products. It develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals and clinics. The Company markets collagen-based products for the treatment of pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds, ulcers due to arterial insufficiency, traumatic wounds, first and second degree burns and superficial wounds. It sells and distributes CellerateRX(R) Surgical Activated Collagen(R) Adjuvant as well as HemaQuell(R) Resorbable Bone Hemostat. Wound Management Technologies Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sanara MedTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

SMTI stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $260.84 million, a P/E ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 2.30.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanara MedTech news, insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $100,620. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanara MedTech (SMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.