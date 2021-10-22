Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.45

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 132604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

