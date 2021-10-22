Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Issues Earnings Results

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. 940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,481. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

