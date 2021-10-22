Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.830 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 104.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

