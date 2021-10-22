Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,276 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 4.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $119,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2,541.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,508,000 after acquiring an additional 79,665 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.89. 113,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,116. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.91.

