Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.72. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $80.89.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

