Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Livent in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LTHM. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

LTHM stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -285.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Livent by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Livent by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Livent by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Livent by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.