SG Americas Securities LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,183 shares of company stock worth $3,409,770. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CYTK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

