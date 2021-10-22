SG Americas Securities LLC Has $364,000 Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,782,000 after buying an additional 241,520 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,162,000 after purchasing an additional 190,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Berry Global Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 261,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.