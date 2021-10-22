SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $324,000 in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,785 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in 2U by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 2U by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 65,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after acquiring an additional 36,922 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,035 shares of company stock worth $3,236,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.94. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWOU. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

