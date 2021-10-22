SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,504 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 172.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 520,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 494.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 214,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after buying an additional 1,072,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.