SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,103 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $29.03 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

