SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,286 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 49.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Upstart by 4.8% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Upstart by 360.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST opened at $354.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.64.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,288,964 shares of company stock valued at $517,300,557 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

