SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 299,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 419,061 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.77 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

