Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Shares Up 2.7%

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.2873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.92%.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

