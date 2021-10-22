SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Stock Price Down 5.1%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.74. 1,371,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,119,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBET)

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

