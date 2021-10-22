Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,441,000 after buying an additional 674,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 203.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,354,000 after buying an additional 1,016,650 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,072,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 31.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,199,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after purchasing an additional 283,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,928,000 after purchasing an additional 231,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.