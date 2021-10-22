Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,738 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 220.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,736 shares of company stock valued at $27,772,516. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $638.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $628.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.19. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $304.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

