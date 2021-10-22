Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,799 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $150,197,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after buying an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $40,492,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lennar by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after buying an additional 381,936 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

